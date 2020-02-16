WO1VES: “Introduction to Digital Radio with Hotspots” at Framingham ARA, March 5, 2020

The Framingham Amateur Radio Association will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Guest Brian Gudzevich, WO1VES, will be presenting on “Introduction to digital radio with Hotspots.”

Gudzevich is a repeater operator and self-employed technology specialist. He’s an avid fan of the digital radio modes and operates three repeaters in Stoneham, MA, one Fusion, one D-Star, and one Analog. WO1VES also operates the hub of an Internet linked repeater system called “The Wolf Pack Network” with repeaters stretching from Northeastern Massachusetts to as far north as Ossipee, New Hampshire.

FARA meets the first Thursday of the month (except in July and August), 7:30 pm at the Framingham Police Station, 1 William Welch Way (corner of William Welch Way and Union Ave) in the first floor training room. Enter through the front door on Union Ave. and the room is to the left. All area hams and those not yet licensed but interested in amateur radio are welcome to attend.