Waltham ARA Meets February 26, 2020

The Waltham Amateur Radio Association will hold its monthly meeting at 7 PM on February 26, 2020 at the New York Life building, 201 Jones Road, Waltham, MA.

Directions: From beautiful downtown Waltham, stay on Main St. where it forks right onto Route 117. Jones Rd. is the 2nd left after the bridge over Route 128/95. New York Life is a six story office building at the end of Jones Rd. Turn right immediately before the building into the main parking lot. If nobody is at the door to let you in, knock on the conference room window to the right of the door, or call us on 449.075 MHz. (Google Map)

Talk-in is available on the Waltham 449.075 or 146.640 MHz repeaters.