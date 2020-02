Storm Coordination Message #1 – Tuesday 2/18/20 Light Wintry Mix Potential Hello to all… ..Light snow and icing for the hill towns above 1000 feet in Western and Northern Massachusetts.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 10 AM to 5 PM Tuesday for Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire Counties of Massachusetts for a Coating to 2″ of snow and a light glaze of […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Late Wednesday Night 2/12/20-Thursday 2/13/20 Wintry Mix Potential Hello to all… ..Another light to moderate snow and wintry mix event is on track for late Wednesday Night through the Thursday Morning Commute.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 11 PM Wednesday Night through 12 PM Thursday for Franklin, Hampshire, Northern Worcester, North-Central Middlesex and Essex Counties of Massachusetts for 2-5″ of […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Late Wednesday Night 2/12/20-Thursday Morning 2/13/20 Wintry Mix Potential Hello to all… ..Another light to moderate snow and wintry mix event for late Wednesday Night through the Thursday Morning Commute.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 11 PM Wednesday Night through 12 PM Thursday for Franklin, Hampshire, Northern Worcester, North-Central Middlesex and Essex Counties of Massachusetts for 1-3″ of snow with […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Monday 2/10/20 – Light Snow Event Hello to all… ..Light Snow may cause some slippery travel conditions in Western Massachusetts for Monday.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect through 1200 PM Monday for Western Franklin and Western Hampshire Counties of Massachusetts for 2-4″ of snow. Other areas of Western Massachusetts will receive 1-3″ of snow. This will result in […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Friday 2/7/20 – Strong to Damaging Wind Potential/Residual Light Icing Conditions Hello to all… ..Storm system for Friday has continued light icing conditions in northern and western Massachusetts. rain in other parts of Southern New England but most importantly, strong to damaging winds and power outages are expected Friday Afternoon into Friday Evening.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 5 PM Friday Afternoon for […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Late Thursday Night 2/6/19-Friday 2/7/19 Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Damaging Wind Potential Hello to all… ..Storm system for tonight and Friday will bring heavy rain of around 1-2″ to central and eastern New England, continued light icing conditions in northern and western Massachusetts and most importantly, strong to damaging winds Friday Afternoon into Friday Evening.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 7 AM Friday Morning […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Two Potential Storm Systems – Thursday 2/6/20-Friday 2/7/20 Hello to all… ..Two storm systems to affect Southern New England over the next 2-2.5 days. One storm system to affect the region late Tonight into Thursday Afternoon and another stronger system will affect the region Thursday Night into Friday. The first storm system will bring a light wintry mix and a slippery Thursday Morning […]

Special Announcement & Off-Topic Post: Volunteers Still Needed for the 2020 Boston Marathon – Amateur Radio Operators as well as Medical and Other Volunteers Hello to all… We appreciate everyone’s patience as we make an off-topic post on Volunteers (particularly Amateur Radio oriented but opportunities exist for medical and non-Amateur Radio volunteers for the 2020 Boston Marathon. Registration information is below: Registration has been open for the 2020 Boston Marathon for Amateur Radio Operators across the start, course, finish […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Saturday Night 1/25/20 Through Early Sunday AM 1/26/20 – Heavy Rain/Strong Wind Potential Hello to all… ..Quick hitting storm system to bring a period of heavy rainfall of around 1 to possibly 1.5″ of rain in a short period of time which could lead to nuisance urban and poor drainage flooding with the possibility of convective showers and thunderstorms bringing brief strong winds down to the surface in […]