Maine Bicentennial Special Event Operation Pays Homage to the Original Nine Counties–and Boston, Massachusetts

The Maine Bicentennial Special Event, March 16-22, 2020, recognizes Maine’s original nine counties from when the state was chartered in 1820. There will also be three other special event stations operating from Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Portland, and Boston in recognition of their contributions to Maine’s Statehood.
Boston is the “longest continuously serving capital” in the United States, and served as capital for the District of Maine until 1820.
The Maine Bicentennial Special Event committee was formed from members of the Wireless Society of Southern Maine, along with members from the PenBay ARC.
According to the Committee, “We suspect most participants will be operating from their QTH. We are asking those interested in participating in this event to discern where their QTH would have been in 1820 relative to that town, and county in 1820, and to participate in this event in that original county. The webpage will have a map as an aid for that amateur operator; e.g., if you are now in Knox County, in 1820 you were likely in Lincoln or Hancock counties and would participate as a station in that county.” The Committee has created an online spreadsheet listing as many towns as possible related to the nine original counties.
Operations will take place on HF, 6, and 2 meters (no repeaters). Modes are CW, phone, and digital. This allows all Maine Amateur Radio operators to participate in some form.
“There will be Certificates available once we receive logs from the various stations that contacted the special event operators. We’ll also need logs from participating operators to corroborate what is sent in. It is recommended that your log is sent in ADIF format. We’ll need the logs ASAP after the event. More details on that will be available on the special event website.”
Please send an email to: ws1sm@yahoo.com if you are interested in operating, or if you have any questions. Be sure to title your message as: Maine 200 Special Event.
The Maine Bicentennial Special Event Stations are:
Cumberland: W1C
Hancock: W1H
Kennebec: W1K
Lincoln: W1L
Oxford: W1O
Penobscot: W1P
Somerset: W1S
Washington: W1W
York: W1Y
Jameson Tavern (Freeport): K1J
Town of Portland: K1P
City of Boston: K1B
According to the Executive Board member Tim Watson, KB1HNZ, there is still a need for individuals to operate the Boston special events station, K1B. “We have at least one ham who may be able to make it down [to Boston] for a portable operation, but it would be great to have a few more operators. The more, the better! Please help spread the word.”