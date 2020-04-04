North American SSB Sprint, April 4, 2020

Randy Thompson, K5ZD, writes on the YCCC reflector:
The SSB sprint is tonight (April 4 2020). It is four hours (8-12 PM local) on 20, 40, and 80 M. The easiest way to participate is just to search and pounce to find someone calling CQ. You’ll copy his number, name and state.
Then you give:
- His call
- QSO number
- Your name
- Your state
- *Your call
At the end of the QSO, you may have someone call you. The exchange is the same but you give your call as the second item rather than the last.
- His call
- *Your call
- QSO number
- Your state
- Your call
QSY and find someone else calling CQ. Tips and tricks are here. https://ssbsprint.com/tips-tri