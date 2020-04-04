North American SSB Sprint, April 4, 2020

Randy Thompson, K5ZD, writes on the YCCC reflector:

The SSB sprint is tonight (April 4 2020). It is four hours (8-12 PM local) on 20, 40, and 80 M. The easiest way to participate is just to search and pounce to find someone calling CQ. You’ll copy his number, name and state.

Then you give:

His call

QSO number

Your name

Your state

*Your call

At the end of the QSO, you may have someone call you. The exchange is the same but you give your call as the second item rather than the last.

His call

*Your call

QSO number

Your state

Your call

QSY and find someone else calling CQ. Tips and tricks are here. https://ssbsprint.com/tips-tri cks/