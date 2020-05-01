RSGB RadCom May 2020 Edition Available to All Radio Amateurs Online

Dave Sumner, K1ZZ, writes on the ARRL-IARU list:

As another part of the RSGB “Get on the air to care” campaign, the May edition of RadCom is being made available to radio amateurs around the world to read online as a sample edition. A number of IARU national societies have taken a similar step and the RSGB is happy to join those societies in supporting the worldwide amateur radio community during these difficult times: www.rsgb.org/sampleradcom.

Steve Thomas, M1ACB

Radio Society of Great Britain

