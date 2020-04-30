Eastern MA Hospital Net, May 2, 2020

Good Morning Everyone,

I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy. The members of the South Shore Hospital Radio Group are still prohibited from entering the hospital as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. I imagine other hospitals are practicing the same precautions. This Saturday, being the first Saturday of the month is the Eastern MA Hospital Net. We are seeking an individual to volunteer as Net Control for the month of May as well as volunteers for next few months until we can all get back to our hospital shacks.

If you have access to an EOC, Home Station, or know of a location where you can reach a few repeaters from your vehicle that’s all you need. We will provide a Net Preamble that has been slimmed down taking into consideration the current environment. Attached is the list of repeaters available for our use. Select 3 you can reach from your location and I will send out the monthly notice.

Thanks,

John O’ – K1JRO

South Shore Health Amateur Radio Group South Shore Hospital

55 Fogg Rd. Mail-Stop 42 South Weymouth, MA 02190

—

Eastern Mass Hospital Net

Repeater and Simplex Frequencies

May 2020

Repeaters:

Attleboro 147.195 tone 127.3 (Sturdy Memorial Hospital)

Belmont 145.430 tone 146.2

Boston 145.230 tone encode 88.5 tone decode 100.0

Bridgewater 147.180 tone 67.0

Danvers 145.47 tone 136.5

Dartmouth 147.000 tone 67.0

Fall River 146.805. tone 67.0

Falmouth 147.375 tone 110.9

Mansfield EMA 446.925 tone 100.0

Mansfield 147.015 tone 67.0

Marshfield 145.390 tone 67.0

Norwood 147.210 tone 100.00

Plymouth 146.685 tone 131.8

Salem 146.88 tone 118.8

Sharon 146.865 tone 103.5

Weymouth 147.345 tone 110.9 (South Shore Hospital)

W. Bridgewater 146.775 dcs 244

Wrentham 147.09 tone 146.2

Primary Repeater: Plymouth 146.685 tone 131.8

Secondary Repeater: W. Bridgewater 146.775 dcs 244

Simplex Frequencies:

Primary: 147.420

Secondary: ? (TBD)