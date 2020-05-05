Monthly Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net Reports for April and May 2020

Hello to all…
Here are net reports for the monthly Eastern Massachusetts ARES Nets for April and May 2020:
Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net for April 6th, 2020:
KD1CY-Rob-New Bedford, MA (Net Control Station)
WA1OEZ-Bob-Taunton, MA- Army MARS Liaison
W1SHS-Stu-Franklin, MA
KB1OQA-Tom-Wayland, MA
K1LXV-John-Mendon, MA
KA1NMA-Bob-Plymouth, MA
W1HAI-Joe-Natick, MA
W1RVY-Eric-Southbridge, MA
WB1EMS-Joe-Milton, MA
N8TFD-Steve-Cincinnati, OH, ARES DEC For District 4 Ohio
KC1FUH-Patrick-Arlington, MA
KI4SZF-Chris-Sarasota FL
N1YLQ-Sparky-Burlington, MA
KB1NZZ-Chet-Quincy, MA
N1JCM-Jeff-Walpole, MA
N1UMJ-John-Taunton, MA
W1HFP-Jason-Hudson, MA
KC1MCW-Wayne-Milford, MA
AE1EI-Kevin-Bellingham, MA
W3EVE-Steve-Wrentham, MA
KC1FUN-Joe-Arlington, MA
KC1MSN-Bernie-Milton, MA
Including NCS 22 stations in 46 minutes.
Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net May 4th, 2020 Net Report
W1HAI-Joe-Natick, MA -Net Control Statation
KD1CY-Rob-New Bedford, MA
KB1OQA-Tom-Wayland, MA
N1OSG-Andy-Quincy, MA
AC2IR-Ted-Lincoln, MA
KC1BOO-Ernie-Norton, MA
W1SHS-Stuart-Franklin, MA
W3EVE-Steve-Wrentham, MA
KV1J-Eric-Marlboro, MA
KB1OKU-Gabriel-Haverhill, MA
N1XTB-Phil-Middleboro, MA
KC1MSN-Bernie-Milton, MA
KC1GFY-Garrett-Andover, MA
N1WEN-Bill-Natick, MA
KI4SZF-Chris-Sarasota FL
KC1FTJ-John North Chelmsford, MA
KC1FUT-Jessie-Blackstone, MA
KA1RSY-Ed-New Bedford, MA
KB1QAT-Gary-Concord, MA
KB1NZZ-Chet-Quincy, MA
Including NCS – 20 stations in 44 minutes.
Respectfully Submitted,
Robert Macedo (KD1CY)
ARES SKYWARN Coordinator
Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator
Home Phone #: (508) 994-1875 (After 6 PM)
Home/Data #: (508) 997-4503 (After 6 PM)
Work Phone #: 508-346-2929 (8 AM-5 PM)
Email Address: rmacedo@rcn.com
http://ares.ema.arrl.org
http://www.wx1box.org
