Monthly Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net Reports for April and May 2020

Hello to all…

Here are net reports for the monthly Eastern Massachusetts ARES Nets for April and May 2020:

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net for April 6th, 2020:

KD1CY-Rob-New Bedford, MA (Net Control Station)

WA1OEZ-Bob-Taunton, MA- Army MARS Liaison

W1SHS-Stu-Franklin, MA

KB1OQA-Tom-Wayland, MA

K1LXV-John-Mendon, MA

KA1NMA-Bob-Plymouth, MA

W1HAI-Joe-Natick, MA

W1RVY-Eric-Southbridge, MA

WB1EMS-Joe-Milton, MA

N8TFD-Steve-Cincinnati, OH, ARES DEC For District 4 Ohio

KC1FUH-Patrick-Arlington, MA

KI4SZF-Chris-Sarasota FL

N1YLQ-Sparky-Burlington, MA

KB1NZZ-Chet-Quincy, MA

N1JCM-Jeff-Walpole, MA

N1UMJ-John-Taunton, MA

W1HFP-Jason-Hudson, MA

KC1MCW-Wayne-Milford, MA

AE1EI-Kevin-Bellingham, MA

W3EVE-Steve-Wrentham, MA

KC1FUN-Joe-Arlington, MA

KC1MSN-Bernie-Milton, MA

Including NCS 22 stations in 46 minutes.

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Net May 4th, 2020 Net Report

W1HAI-Joe-Natick, MA -Net Control Statation

KD1CY-Rob-New Bedford, MA

KB1OQA-Tom-Wayland, MA

N1OSG-Andy-Quincy, MA

AC2IR-Ted-Lincoln, MA

KC1BOO-Ernie-Norton, MA

W1SHS-Stuart-Franklin, MA

W3EVE-Steve-Wrentham, MA

KV1J-Eric-Marlboro, MA

KB1OKU-Gabriel-Haverhill, MA

N1XTB-Phil-Middleboro, MA

KC1MSN-Bernie-Milton, MA

KC1GFY-Garrett-Andover, MA

N1WEN-Bill-Natick, MA

KI4SZF-Chris-Sarasota FL

KC1FTJ-John North Chelmsford, MA

KC1FUT-Jessie-Blackstone, MA

KA1RSY-Ed-New Bedford, MA

KB1QAT-Gary-Concord, MA

KB1NZZ-Chet-Quincy, MA

Including NCS – 20 stations in 44 minutes.

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Macedo (KD1CY)

ARES SKYWARN Coordinator

Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator

Home Phone #: (508) 994-1875 (After 6 PM)

Home/Data #: (508) 997-4503 (After 6 PM)

Work Phone #: 508-346-2929 (8 AM-5 PM)

Email Address: rmacedo@rcn.com

http://ares.ema.arrl.org

http://www.wx1box.org

