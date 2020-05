Barry Fox, W1HFN, writes on the NEMass Foxhunters list on May 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM:

The W1HFN fox is out at: https:// littletonconservationtrust. org/property/hartwell-family- memorial-preserve/ No one there when I placed it. Frequency is 146.565; runs continuously with a voice ID every 30 seconds. Batteries should last 3/4 days. Happy Hunting!