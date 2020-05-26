Signing Up for Remote Volunteer Exams–One Ham’s Experiences

Ray Cord, K2TGX, writes on the Study Memorial Hospital ARC mailing list:

Fo those who are interested in remote license exams, Kevin, KM1KEV, has put this together. -Ray

—–Original Message—–

From: Kevin Murray <kevin.murray21@verizon.net>

To: raycord@aol.com <raycord@aol.com>

Sent: Tue, May 26, 2020 11:28 am

Subject: Remote Exam

Ray,

How to Sign Up for a Remote Exam

– Register at https://hamstudy.org/

– Take a practice test and pass.

– Click Find a Session

– Look for an open Remote or Online Exam Session

– There are a number of Groups doing Online Exams. The sessions get filled quickly! When reading about an exam session, make sure it does not say “This session is full! “

– Once a session is found, register. You will receive a PIN. Write the PIN down, it will be needed for the exam. There should be directions on how to proceed. Also, how to pay. Each group is doing the remote exam differently. Follow the VE instructions.

– I took my General Exam with Rexburg Ham group – N7TMS Todd was the coordinator.

– I paid using Google Pay at the link provided.

– I emailed an official copy of my Tech License to N7TMS

– I online signed a CSCE/Form 605 for the EXAM

– I setup Zoom on my Laptop and Phone

– One day prior to the Exam, I received the Zoom Meeting link

– The day of the Exam, I joined the Zoom meeting at the appropriate time

– I displayed my drivers license for identity verification

– The VEs had me scan my room to make sure there were no materials to aid the test. No physical calculators allowed, only the Windows calculator.

– I propped the phone so that the 3 VEs could watch me.

– I set the Laptop up so only Zoom and the windows calculator were running

– I shared control of my Laptop with the VEs so that they could sign me into the Exam using my PIN.

– The VEs watch you via the phone and the shared desktop screen

– I took the exam and passed

– The VEs then released control of my Laptop

– I took the Exam on a Saturday, the FCC updated the ULS database on Wednesday. Three business days later.

There are a number of groups that are doing Remote Exams that say invite only, including one out of Natick MA. I do not know how to get on the invite list. Maybe one of the club officers could inquire about getting on the invite list. The Natick group is: New England Amateur Radio – (ONLINE) by invitation only

| Notes: | THIS SESSION IS BY INVITATION ONLY – REGISTER ONLY IF DIRECTED BY NE1AR VE TEAM..DO NOT REGISTER UNLESS YOU HAVE BEEN TOLD TO..EXAM CANDIDATES MUST REVIEW RULES AND PROTOCOL AT https://nescitech.org/exam/