Boston Marathon Cancelled

WBZ BOSTON (CBS): There will be no Boston Marathon this year. Initially the race was moved from Patriots’ Day to September 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but on Thursday the in-person event was canceled.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city and Boston Athletic Association will work to hold the event virtually.

The race had never been canceled or rescheduled in its 124-year history until this year. The marathon brings in more than $200 million to Boston’s economy each year, according to Walsh, and raises $36 million for charities. About 30,000 people run the Boston Marathon each year with about a million spectators along the 26.2-mile course.”

The BAA (“Boston”) Marathon is one of the largest Amateur Radio public service events in the country. Approximately 350 hams, organized by the Boston Marathon Communications Committee, are positioned with buses, the starting line in Hopkinton, along the 26.2 mile course, at a remote Net Control location, and the finish line in downtown Boston.