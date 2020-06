The Billerica Amateur Radio Society‘s ARRL-Affiliated Volunteer Exam (VE) team will resume in-person testing sessions beginning July 9, 2020 at the Chelmsford Bible Church, 128 Gorham Street, in Chelmsford. No walk-ins are allowed; applicants must call or email in advance.

To register, contact Gary Frascarelli, W1GFF, at w1gff -at- arrl -dot- net or call 978-453-1100.