Barry Fox, W1HFN, writes on the NEMass Fox Hunters List at 1:01 PM on August 8, 2020:

Sorry for the time lapse since deployments, medical stuff, surgery, etc. Deployed the fox today at the Hartwell reservation in Littleton. Transmits on 146.565 with a voice ID every 30 seconds. In a typical (for me) senior moment, I forgot to leave the sign-in log behind. If you say you found it, I will believe you.

BTW, wear your hiking shoes, its a long walk.

73,

Barry, W1HFN