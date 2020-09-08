K1USN Radio Club To Resume In-Person Volunteer Exams

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in K1USN Happenings:
In-person K1USN VE exams have begun after a six month hiatus!
Steve, W1OD, has secured a location where safe, socially distanced exams will be given, thanks to generous assistance from the Braintree Emergency Management Agency (BEMA).
The first sessions will take place this upcoming Saturday morning, Sept 12th beginning @ 8:30 AM at the BEMA facility at Sunset Lake in Braintree. Please contact Steve (w1od@arrl.net) for directions and to see if there are still any vacancies available. All exam candidates must be pre-registered. Walk-ins are not allowed.