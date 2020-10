The North Shore Radio Association will feature Phil Temples, K9HI, ARRL New England Division Vice Director, who will present on ARRL Board Topics and the recent Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in MD Docket 20-270, on October 19, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

Zoom conference information will be sent via the NSRA groups.io mailing list. Contact Eric, KA1NCF, at ka1ncf -at- nsradio -dot- org to be added to the groups.io list.