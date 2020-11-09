K8ZT: “FT8/FT4 Setup & Operation” at K1USN Radio Club Meeting Online, November 10, 2020

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes in K1USN Happenings:

T his week our upcoming K1USN Zoom session [on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM] will be a presentation on FT8/FT4 setup and operating by Anthony Luscre, K8ZT. Anthony has quite a resume and some of you may have seen some of his presentations during the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo back in August. Anthony is an Ohio Assistant Section Manager for Education Outreach.