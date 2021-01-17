Oxbow Nat’l Wildlife Refuge, Devins Activated POTA K-0327, January 17, 2021

Steve Ciavarini, NQ1F, writes on the Wellesley ARS mailing list:

I just returned from activating another POTA, K-0327, at Oxbow National Wildlife Refuge, in Devens, MA, at the Bill Ashe Visitors Center. Due to Covid-19, the center was closed and not a soul showed up. But it made for an easy first-activation POTA, since the site has easy access to the forest from the parking lot.

I worked 20m SSB and CW, for a total of 25 contacts and many P2P contacts. I finally got to work Mike, K8MRD, who is a POTA addict and produces a wonderful YouTube POTA series. I set up my full-height vertical with 8 ground radials, operating my FT-891 at 50 W.