Amateur Extra License Class Offered by Whitman ARC Beginning January 28, 2021

The Whitman Amateur Radio Club will hold a weekly Amateur Extra license classes for about ten weeks sessions on Thursdays beginning on January 28, 2021. Additional classes may be available and will be offered on Tuesdays. A VE session will follow the class. Material will be based on the ARRL Amateur Extra Class License Manual.

Interested parties are asked to contact the course instructor, Ross Hochstrasser, W1EKG, via email at warc.training@gmail.com and cc to bavarianradio@comcast.net, by phone at 781-447-9104 or visit http://www.wa1npo.org/training/training.htm for additional information.