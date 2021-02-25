KD1CY: “SKYWARN” at RATPAC, February 25, 2021

RATPAC’s scheduled Thursday February 25 Zoom presentation will be at:
10:00 PM AST / 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 7:00 PM MST / 6:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM AKST / 4:00 PM HST
Topic: SKYWARN
Speaker/Presenter: Rob Macedo KD1CY
Hey folks: These Zoom sessions are left open after the presentation.
After the Zoom presentation has been closed, sign back into Zoom to visit.
- This meeting will be recorded. By participating you consent to being recorded.
- Please change your display name to Your First Name, Call Sign and Location, e.g. Dan K7REX Idaho.
- Please stay muted until ready to speak. Your space bar works like a PTT for unmuting
- You may ask questions in chat; please stay on topic while using chat.
