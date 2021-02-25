KD1CY: “SKYWARN” at RATPAC, February 25, 2021

RATPAC’s scheduled Thursday February 25 Zoom presentation will be at:

10:00 PM AST / 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 7:00 PM MST / 6:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM AKST / 4:00 PM HST

Topic: SKYWARN

Speaker/Presenter: Rob Macedo KD1CY

Hey folks: These Zoom sessions are left open after the presentation.

After the Zoom presentation has been closed, sign back into Zoom to visit.

This meeting will be recorded. By participating you consent to being recorded.

Please change your display name to Your First Name, Call Sign and Location, e.g. Dan K7REX Idaho.

Please stay muted until ready to speak. Your space bar works like a PTT for unmuting

You may ask questions in chat; please stay on topic while using chat.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2128884758?pwd=Wmt5ZG9BWjVhTzlzK0JxRUsvaGxkQT09

Meeting ID: 212 888 4758

Passcode: Skywarn

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,2128884758#,,,,*4004698# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,2128884758#,,,,*4004698# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 212 888 4758

Passcode: 4004698