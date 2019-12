ARRL Rookie Roundup <http://www.arrl.org/rookie-ro undup > events are for everyone, and they especially encourage those that are newly licensed or newly active to get on the air in a contest format. It’s aimed at Amateurs licensed for three years or less. This six-hour event is held three times per year (April, August and December). Rookies can contact anybody, while “Old Timers” make contact with only Rookies. Mentoring is a big part of this event!

The CW event is December 22. This is a change from its normal weekend, moved so there’s not a conflict with the ARRL 10 Meter contest <http://www.arrl.org/10-meter> .