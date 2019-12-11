Whitman ARC General License Class Begins December 10, 2019

The Whitman Amateur Radio Club will hold a weekly General license class for eight sessions beginning Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 7-9 PM at the Whitman Police Station. The class will conclude on January 28, 2020. A volunteer exam session will follow, date to be determined. Material will be based on the ARRL General Class License Manual.

The course is offered free of charge; however students are responsible for acquiring their own textbooks. Interested parties are asked to contact the course instructor, Ross Hochstrasser, W1EKG via email at bavarianradio@comcast.net or by phone at 781-447-9104 or visit http://www.wa1npo.org/training/training.htm for additional information.