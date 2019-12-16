Amateur Radio Antennas To Be Installed at New School on Cape Cod

District Emergency Coordinator Frank O’Laughlin, WQ1O, writes on Facebook:
“Andrew Platt from Barnstable County and I met with the Superintendent of the [Cape Cod Regional Technical High School]. Ralph Swenson from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office joined us to go over the new antenna installations for the new school under construction. The new school will [serve as] the new Regional shelter for the area. Public safety antennas and two new ARES dual band vertical antennas will likely be installed. My special thanks to Ralph and the Sheriff’s Office for their tireless efforts in supporting the emergency communications mission.”
School construction should be completed in June, 2020.