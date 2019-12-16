Amateur Radio Antennas To Be Installed at New School on Cape Cod

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Tuesday 12/17/19 Winter Storm Potential Hello to all… ..Snow and Ice will have a significant impact on the Tuesday Morning Commute across Southern New England. Ice accretion may be thick enough to result in isolated pockets of tree and wire damage and isolated power outages if ice accretion values are thick enough.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from […]

Wind Coordination Message #1 – Sunday 12/15/19 Strong Wind Potential Hello to all… ..Strong Wind Gusts Over Much of Southern New England as storm system that brought rainfall region wide with some strong wind gusts in Southeast New England intensifies as it moves into the Canadian Maritimes.. ..A Wind Advisory is in effect through 9 PM EST Sunday for Block Island RI, Martha’s Vineyard and […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Saturday 12/14/19 Heavy Rainfall/Strong to Damaging Wind Potential Hello to all… ..Storm system bringing heavy rain and the potential for flooding between the heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt in the region along with strong to damaging winds in Southeast New England and especially Cape Cod and the Islands.. ..A Flood Watch is in effect through late Saturday Night for the entire NWS Boston/Norton […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Tuesday Night 12/10/19-Wednesday Morning 12/11/19 Snow Potential Hello to all… ..Frontal system will bring a period of snow centered around the Wednesday Morning Commute causing impacts to the commuter rush hour.. ..A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Tuesday Evening through Noon Wednesday for Northern Connecticut, Rhode Island, Southern Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol and Plymouth Counties of Massachusetts for […]

Storm Coordination Message #5 – Late Monday Night 12/2/19-Tuesday Afternoon 12/3/19 Hello to all… ..Coastal Storm System will have another round of snow, heavy at times with stronger winds at advisory levels across Cape Cod and the Islands and wind gusts to around 40 MPH elsewhere along East Coastal and South Coastal Massachusetts and some interior Eastern New England locations.. ..A Winter Storm Warning is in […]

Storm Coordination Message #4 – Sunday Afternoon 12/1/19-Tuesday Morning 12/3/19 Hello to all… ..First significant winter storm of the 2019-2020 winter season likely for much of Southern New England starting around midday Sunday lasting through at least Monday Night and possibly into Tuesday Morning. The winter storm continues to have the potential to bring 6″ or more of snow to the interior and some northeast […]

Storm Coordination Message #3 – Sunday Morning 12/1/19-Tuesday Morning 12/3/19 Hello to all… ..First significant winter storm of the 2019-2020 winter season likely for much of Southern New England starting around midday Sunday lasting through at least Monday Night and possibly into Tuesday Morning. The winter storm continues to have the potential to bring 6″ or more of snow to the interior and some northeast […]

Storm Coordination Message #2 – Sunday AM 12/1/19 Through Tuesday AM 12/3/19 Major Winter Storm Potential Hello to all… ..First significant winter storm of the 2019-2020 winter season likely for much of Southern New England starting around midday Sunday lasting through at least Monday Night and possibly into Tuesday Morning. The winter storm has the potential to bring 6″ or more of snow to the interior and some northeast coastal areas […]

Storm Coordination Message #1 – Sunday Midday 12/1/19-Tuesday Morning 12/3/19 Significant Winter Storm Potential Hello to all… ..On behalf of the WX1BOX Amateur Radio team and NWS Boston/Norton forecasters, we hope everyone had a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.. ..First significant winter storm of the 2019-2020 winter season likely for much of Southern New England starting around midday Sunday lasting through at least Monday Night and possibly into Tuesday […]