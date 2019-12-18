Nashoba Valley ARC Meets December 19, 2019

Bruce Blaine, K1BG, writes:

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s December meeting will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Pepperell Community Center in Pepperell.

The topic for the December meeting presentation will be the New England Forrest Rally by Paul Topolski, W1SEX. Paul writes: “Ham radio on steroids! The New England Forest Rally held each July is the premier pro-am race in the northeast. Race teams from across the nation gather to compete at speeds up to 100 miles per hour on dirt and gravel logging roads through the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire. With NO cell service, no ham repeaters, and unreliable public safety radio communications, ham radio is the only viable communications system providing safe race operations. The race courses are up to 12 miles long and VHF/UHF simplex radios have trouble covering the entire course. For the first time, HF 75 meter NVIS communications will be the primary communications mode.”

The Forrest Rally webpage is: http://www. newenglandforestrally.com

Thanks and 73.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net