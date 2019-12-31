Straight Key Night: A New Year’s Eve Tradition!

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica ARS mailing list:

Hi everybody! I hope to spend several hours enjoying Straight Key Night starting tonight at 0000Z.

It’s a perfect time to get on CW when the speeds are generally slower. If you’re rusty at the key, give it a try anyway!

If you’ve never done CW then perhaps download a decoder app for your computer or smartphone and listen in. I believe FLDigi is a good CW decoder and on my iPhone I find Morse-It works well. Android users, suggestions welcome.

Please join in the tradition!