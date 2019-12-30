Eastern MA Hospital Net, January 4, 2020

John Barbuto, KS1Q, writes:

Net Control for the January 4, 2020 Eastern MA Hospital Net will be W1SSH, the South Shore Hospital Amateur Radio Group.

The net will commence at the usual time of 10:00 AM using the following repeaters / frequencies in the order listed:

1. Plymouth 146.685 tone 131.8

2. W. Bridgewater 146.775 dcs 244

3. Boston 145.230 tone encode 88.5 tone decode 100.0

4. Simplex 147.42 Mhz

The Net will then return to the Plymouth Repeater for final comments and Net closing.

NET Protocol: Please wait for Net Control to ask for Check-ins. When asked to check in please use the standard net check-in procedure which is: Here is.., un-key, wait 3 seconds to check for doubling, then give your or your facilities call sign, your first name, and your facility’s name.

We extend an invitation to any health care facility or EOC of any city or town that is served by one of the participating hospitals to join the Net. We also extend an invitation to any RACES or ARES member to check in during the NET.

We are always looking for groups or organizations to try their hand at Net Control duties. If you are interested in joining the group please let us know. We can be reached by sending an email to ssharg@outlook.com. The goal is to rotate Net Control practice and the experience among as many individuals and groups as possible.

We thank the repeater trustees for their generosity in allowing us to conduct the monthly nets and the use of their systems in an actual event. The following list of repeaters is available for our use. Only a few systems are used each month with the selection of those used made by Net Control for that month. More systems are being added to the list on a regular basis.

Repeaters

Attleboro 147.195 tone 127.3 (Sturdy Memorial Hospital)

Belmont 145.430 tone 146.2

Boston 145.230 tone encode 88.5 tone decode 100.0

Bridgewater 147.180 tone 67.0

Danvers 145.47 tone 136.5

Dartmouth 147.000 tone 67.0

Fall River 146.805. tone 67.0

Falmouth 147.375 tone 110.9

Mansfield EMA 446.925 tone 100.0

Mansfield 147.015 tone 67.0

Marshfield 145.390 tone 67.0

Norwood 147.210 tone 100.00

Plymouth 146.685 tone 131.8

Salem 146.88 tone 118.8

Sharon 146.865 tone 103.5

Weymouth 147.345 tone 110.9 (South Shore Hospital)

W. Bridgewater 146.775 dcs 244

Wrentham 147.09 tone 146.2

We look forward to hearing from you all on the Net.

Respectfully,

John Barbuto – KS1Q