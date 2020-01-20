Barry Shelley, N1VXY, to Become ARRL Interim CEO

At its meeting this weekend, the ARRL Board of Directors did not elect Howard Michel, WB2ITX [of Dartmouth, Massachusetts], as the ARRL Chief Executive Officer. Beginning Monday, January 20, Barry Shelley, N1VXY, will become interim CEO. Mr. Shelley was ARRL’s Chief Financial Officer for 28 years and CEO during 2018 before his retirement. The board has created a search committee to select the next CEO. More details on this and other matters which took place at the board meeting will be released shortly.