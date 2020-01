The next meeting of the Massasoit Amateur Radio Association is Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 6:30 PM at the Bridgewater Public Library, 15 South Street, in Bridgewater.

MARA holds monthly meetings each third Tuesday of the month. In addition, members conduct “meetings on the air” each Tuesday at 8 PM on the 147.180 MHz repeater (PL 67.0 Hz).