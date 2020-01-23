Antennas 101 with Kiersten Kerby-Patel, January 24, 2020

Have you ever wondered what an antenna actually does? Why all those big pokey things on top of many tall buildings look the way they do? How we’ve engineered the ability to radiate electromagnetic waves across continents and oceans? If so, join us this Friday to hear about:

Antennas for Amateur Radio: Everything is a Dipole

(except when it’s a loop)

Friday, January 24th at 5:00 PM at MIT in room 4-270

Kiersten Kerby-Patel, University of Massachusetts at Boston

Hosted by the MIT Radio Society

Part of the IAP Radio Lecture Series <http://w1mx.mit.edu/iap/2020/ >

DINNER (Pizza) will be provided