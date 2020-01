The Barnstable Amateur Radio Club will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM in the Dennis Police Department conference room in Dennis, MA. Entrance to the meeting area is to your right after entering through the main entrance.

BARC meets on the first Monday of each month unless otherwise noted.

All radio amateurs and people interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. BARC members will receive a written call to meeting with more detail and a meeting agenda.