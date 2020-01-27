Major Announcement: Northeast HamXposition (formerly Boxboro!) is MOVING!

Bob DeMattia, K1IW, writes:

I am pleased to announce that the Northeast HamXposition (formerly Boxboro!) is MOVING!

The 2020 Northeast HamXposition will be held July 24th, 25th, and 26th at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center, conveniently located in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The new venue offers us much-needed additional capacity for forums, a larger flea market, and ample parking right in the hotel’s main lot. For those staying at the convention hotel, your room rate includes a complimentary breakfast buffet. We will announce very soon when the hotel is accepting reservations.

For those that like to take a step away from the convention, the Marlborough location has tons to offer, including dozens of restaurants in the immediate vicinity, as well as the new APEX Entertainment Center on Route 20 adjacent to the hotel.

The Northeast HamXposition convention committee members are looking forward to our new home and hope you are too. Stay tuned for additional developments!

73,

Bob DeMattia, K1IW

Chairman

Northeast HamXposition 2020/The ARRL New England Convention