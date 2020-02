The Yankee Clipper Contest Club will hold its next meeting on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at the Sturbridge Host Hotel & Conference Center in Sturbridge, MA.

Program for the day:

1. CAC Report- W1UE

2. SO2R Mini- NN1C

3. “In Band Box”- K1XM

4. “Fun with (Telnet) Filters- W1UE

5. An update on a super station build – N1RR

YCCC general meetings are usually held in the even-numbered months at select locations within the club’s territory.