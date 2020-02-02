Registration Open Through February 7, 2020, for Boston Marathon Amateur Radio Communications Volunteers

Rob Macedo, KD1CY, writes on SKYWARN-Announce:

Registration has been open for the 2020 Boston Marathon for Amateur Radio Operators across the start, course, finish and with transportation medical buses. Volunteer registration is open through Friday and whole some arrangements can be made with the Boston Marathon Amateur Radio Committee to volunteer after this deadline, we are hoping to get all needed volunteers prior to the deadline. For volunteer information registration and information, please see the following link:



http://www.baa.org/races/ boston-marathon/event- information/volunteer- information/volunteer- registration.aspx

If you are interested in volunteering for the 2020 Boston Marathon but are not sure at this stage about whether you can participate, we encourage you to register now and if it turns out you cannot volunteer, send notification that you can no longer volunteer as early as possible. It will be very difficult to bring in volunteers once registration closes and if you register and can no longer volunteer at the event, please let us know as early as possible so contingency planning can be completed.

For Amateur Radio/Ham Radio Operators, you don’t need to specify any group name or passcode. Just make sure you request at least one ham radio assignment in your preferences. Once you get your application confirmation number, you’re all set.

If you’re a returning volunteer (whether an Amateur Radio or non-Amateur Radio assignment), you’ll be asked to provide your BAA Volunteer Loyalty Number. You should’ve received that in a separate e-mail from the BAA . There’s also a tool to look it up on the BAA volunteer site. If you still have trouble finding it, e-mail us and we can help you out.

Don’t delay! Volunteer registration closes on Friday . Help us get the word out by forwarding this e-mail to your club and other hams who might like to volunteer and for non-hams to any volunteer groups who might be interested in supporting the event. Most volunteers first learn about the event through word of mouth. If you know new amateurs involved in volunteering for events who might like to volunteer, make sure to let them know about it. Even just a quick mention at your club meeting or regular meeting of your organization can be a big help.

If you have any questions about volunteer registration, or the 2020 Marathon generally, please get in touch anytime. Volunteering at the Marathon is a big job, and we appreciate the time and effort everyone puts into it. We’re happy to do what we can to make your work more comfortable or effective.

-Boston Marathon Amateur Radio Communications Committee