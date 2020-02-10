K1BG: “Entry Level Licensing–What’s Worked and What Hasn’t” at North Shore RA, February 18, 2020

The North Shore Radio Association will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Peabody Municipal Light Plant auditorium, 201 Warren St Extension, in Peabody (talk-in 145.470 repeater). Bruce Blain, K1BG, will present on “Entry Level Licensing – What’s Worked and What Hasn’t:”

All of us entered the amateur radio hobby in a number of different ways. Whether it was the Class B license of the 30s and 40s, the Novice license of the 50s through the 90s, or the current Technician class license, Bruce looks at the history of entry level license requirements and conditions, what’s worked and what hasn’t, and what it means for attracting youth to the hobby.