WA3ITR: “Your Project in Space” at Wellesley ARS, February 18, 2020

“The goals are to get young people involved in an HAB (High Altitude Balloon) project, which has Amateur radio (an APRS tracker device) with STEM learning. They will learn about project planning, platform testing, launching, tracking, and recovery of the balloon and its payload, and flight data analysis. The platform will carry up to 3 GoPro cameras, a commercial GPS tracker, and the APRS tracker. A 20-foot tether connects the platform to the HAB balloon, which is filled with helium or hydrogen, and is about 8 feet in diameter at launch. The platform will weigh less than 4 pounds.”

We meet on the third Tuesday of each month (except July and August) at 7:30 PM in the Kingsbury Room of the Wellesley Police Station, 485 Washington St. (Rte 16), in Wellesley. Please park on the street. Guests are welcome!

See you there!