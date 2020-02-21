K1BG: “ARRL Affiliated Clubs” at Billerica ARS, March 4, 2020

Andy Wallace, KA1GTT, writes on the Billerica ARS mailing list:

Please join me in welcoming back Bruce Blain, K1BG, who is the newly appointed Eastern Massachusetts Affiliated Club Coordinator for the ARRL.

Bruce has been a popular speaker at BARS and other events and is well known for his ability to deep-dive into cause and effect – witness his recent work on the history of Incentive Licensing. As Club Coordinator, it will be very interesting to hear what Bruce plans to do to strengthen the clubs that exist in EMA. We are blessed to have 35 clubs to choose from here! As you can expect, they all bring unique politics, technical focus, membership interests, meeting facilities, etc. Bruce has his work cut out for him in herding these cats.

This will be an interesting presentation and I am sure you will have questions for Bruce about the club world surrounding BARS. See you there!

—

Meetings begin promptly at 7:00 PM, first Wednesday of the month. Our meeting location in Chelmsford is at:

Chelmsford Bible Church

128 Gorham St. (Route 3A)

Chelmsford, MA 01824

Please park in back and enter by the rear door. A map can be accessed by the “Club Meetings” notice on the right side of the website.