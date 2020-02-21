You-Do-It Arduino Day 2020, Needham, March 21

You-Do-It Electronics is sponsoring Arduino Day 2020 on March 21, 2020 from 11 AM-4 PM at its store at 40 Franklin Street, off Route 128 Exit 19B, in Needham.

“Join us in celebrating Arduino Day a world wide birthday celebration of all things arduino. Here at “You-do-it” Electronics Center we want to bring people together to share their experiences and learn more about the open-source platform. Various exhibitors will share their knowledge and resources of arduino- what it is and what you can do. We will also have product related specials, raffles and more! If you were ever wondering what this open-platform micro controller is or network with like minded individuals, you don’t want to miss this event

events@youdoitelectronics.com to reserve a table.” “If you have an arduino project you would like to showcase or are a STEAM related organization interested in being an exhibitor at our event emailto reserve a table.”