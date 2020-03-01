Boston Marathon “Urgent Appeal” for More Volunteers

This year we have worked hard to build up our volunteer numbers so that the mission may be accomplished. Unfortunately we’ve been met with lower than hoped for volunteer applications. So here’s our urgent appeal for help.

Please spread the word, personally, that comms volunteers are needed at the Marathon. In particular, we are seeking Amateur Radio communications for Course Medical tents, Hydration stations, Transportation medical Sweep and Express buses, and operators in the Course Net Control Operations Center.

Please tell your local Amateur Radio clubs and your licensed friends about the need.

To volunteer, send the following information immediately to contact@hamradioboston.org:

Full Name

Address

Amateur Radio Call Sign

Do you have a current Red Cross or other CPR certification

What is your jacket size (Male/Female)

What is your assignment area preference (Start, Course, Finish)

THANK YOU for stepping up as a volunteer. You are a vital part of a highly-trained, able team of Amateur Radio communications specialists who are making a huge, and very positive impact on this complex and expansive event. We cannot possibly thank you enough and simply cannot do the job without everyone’s enthusiasm, energy, and super volunteer spirit!

See you at the training!

Yours sincerely,

Boston Marathon Communications Committee

contact@HamRadioBoston.org