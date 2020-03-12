CANCELLED: Northeastern University Wireless Club Meetings

From the NUWC mailing list, March 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM:

This has been a very busy week for everyone. After the university elected to move classes online and recommended against large gatherings, we consulted with our faculty advisors and CSI to see what the best path moving forward is. Until further notice, we have decided to suspend our general meetings along with our workshop series with IEEE. The lab space will remain open for as long as academic buildings are open, but we discourage against group meetings. This is still a developing situation, and we will notify you as things change.