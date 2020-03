Matthew Trott, KB1MLP, writes:

Ralph Swenson, N1YHS, and his crew did a great job teaching material to attendees at a recent Falmouth Amateur Radio Association Technician course. All five passed the Sunday afternoon exam.

The new hams are:

Brian Backlund, KC1MUC

Rob Campbell, KC1MUB

Daniel DiNardo, KC1MUA

Brian Johnson, KC1MTZ

Hunter Tobey, KC1MUD

Listen for them on the air and welcome them to ham radio and FARA.