K1USN Radio Club Closed for Next Two Weeks

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN Radio Club mailing list:

Effective immediately, starting on Friday, March 13th the K1USN Radio Club will be closed and remain so for at least the next two weeks. This unfortunately will effect our regular monthly VE exam session scheduled for this Saturday, March 14. We hope to be able to announce the resumption of VE exams very soon.



We have all seen the escalating news broadcasts and health care announcements regarding the Covid – 19 Corona Virus. Given the close quarters of our club room as well as the average age of the majority of our members we have decided to remain closed.



An announcement will be issued during the next two weeks advising about any changes at K1USN.



Your support and understanding is appreciated.