New Digital Benefit for ARRL Members

From ARRL Members Only list:

ARRL Members now have digital access to all four magazines. No matter your level of experience in ham radio, you’ll find articles and stories for you.

ARRL members will now receive digital access to four ARRL magazines beginning with their latest issues. Joining QST and On the Air on a digital platform will be the bimonthly editions of QEX — The Forum for Communications Experimenters and NCJ — National Contest Journal. QEX includes articles, columns, and other features ranging from construction projects to more advanced technical information in radio theory and practice. NCJ targets radio amateurs active in radiosport, and includes scores, technical articles, contributions from top contesters, and advice for radiosport enthusiasts alike.

All members can enjoy specialized content and a high-quality reading experience whether at their desk or on the go. Offering this suite of digital magazines is an opportunity for us to give members more of what they want while adding value to ARRL membership” said ARRL Publications Manager Steve Ford, WB8IMY.

ARRL’s digital magazine editions provide replicas of the printed editions with added functionality, allowing users to fully search issues, enlarge pages, share articles, and more. All four are easily accessible through any web browser from members-only links. The free ARRL Magazines app also supports downloading complete issues for offline reading. It is available for iOS and Android in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information visit www.arrl.org/arrl-magazines.