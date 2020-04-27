YCCC Special Presentation: “Remote Operating Opportunities,” April 28, 2020

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club is offering a special video presentation on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 7:30-9:00 PM entitled, “Remote Operating Opportunities.” According to the event organizer, Jim Idelson, K1IR, “Gerry Hull, W1VE, will provide how-to info for both hosts and remote ops.”

The Zoom conference is closed to YCCC members only. K1IR reports several individuals have requested the ability to watch the session at a later time. “We will push the record button and make the session available at some point after the event. [Also,] we will be streaming the event live on YouTube. The link is:

https://studio.youtube.com/vid eo/Rl8-HR9bQyU/edit?c=UCOZDgRP ZQ5lvtry1OjNWBYQ .”