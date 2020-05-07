Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association Meets On The Air, May 8, 2020

Hi everyone,
Stop by 5/8/20 to join us for our next upcoming On The Air Event: the PAWA Friday Night 2 Meter Net 5 /8/20 at 7:00 PM on our 147.135 MHz KA1GG club repeater. Everyone is welcome to check in to join us
This week:
- Trivia question: What type of antenna you would use for your portable ham radio station
- Projects you have been working on
- The weather in your area
We are always glad to have you with us
Take care, be safe, please stay healthy
73 de PAWA