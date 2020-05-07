Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association Meets On The Air, May 8, 2020

Hi everyone,

Stop by 5/8/20 to join us for our next upcoming On The Air Event: the PAWA Friday Night 2 Meter Net 5 /8/20 at 7:00 PM on our 147.135 MHz KA1GG club repeater. Everyone is welcome to check in to join us

This week:

Trivia question: What type of antenna you would use for your portable ham radio station

Projects you have been working on

The weather in your area

We are always glad to have you with us

___________________________________________

For Updates – Club Events – Activities

Stop by to listen for announcements on our 147.135 MHz KA1GG Club Repeater. Check in with us here on our Pilgrim Amateur Wireless Association Facebook Page. Visit us on our ARRL Club Page

Take care, be safe, please stay healthy

73 de PAWA