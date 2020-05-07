Framingham ARA Meets Online, May 7, 2020

Sumner Weisman, W1VIV, writes on the Framingham ARA mailing list:

Thursday, May 7, 2020, is the date for our usual FARA monthly meeting. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are not holding our meetings at the Framingham Police Station. Instead, we will be holding a virtual club meeting on Zoom. We welcome you to join us at 7:30 PM, and enjoy our meeting from the comfort of your home. All are probably familiar with Zoom by now. If you are not, just click on the link below and you will be in the meeting. You will need a computer with a camera and microphone. If you do not have that, you can still join the meeting by calling one of the phone numbers shown below, where you will have audio but of course no video. We hope to see you there!

73,

Sumner Weisman, W1VIV, Director