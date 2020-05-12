KD1CY Featured on Ham Radio Live! May 7, 2020

Bobby Graves, KB5HAV, Julio Ripoll, WD4R, Eastern Massachusetts Section Emergency Coordinator Rob Macedo, KD1CY, and Lloyd Colston, KC5FM from the Hurricane Watch Net and the VoIP Hurricane Net were guests on Ham Radio Live! to discuss Hurricane Preparedness Week, Weather Observers Day, the 55th anniversary of the Hurricane Watch Net, and the 40th anniversary of the amateur radio station at the National Hurricane Center, WX4NHC.

The nationwide podcast and live call-in talk radio show is hosted by Neil Rapp, WB9VPG. The weekly show is also simulcast on shortwave station WTWW on 5.830 MHz. If you missed tuning in the episode, you can hear a recording by visiting https://www.spreaker.com/show/ham-talk-live and clicking on Episode #211.