K1USN Radio Club Holds First Zoom Session

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN mailing list:

Tuesday evening we launched our inaugural K1USN Zoom session. It was a great success with 27 check-ins. Future sessions will be announced and we will send out invitations to those who have indicated that they wish to participate.

Drop me a e-mail if you wish to be added to our K1USN Zoom list. Send it to pi.k1rv@gmail.com.

Looking for presentations for upcoming K1USN ZOOM meetings. Already have several planned by Rick – N1DC.

Possible subjects of interest:

Reverse Beacon Network

Contesting

Antennas

CWOPs and CW Academy

Propagation

Station Logging Software – HRD, Logic, others?

Contest Logging Software – N1MM+, Writelog

DMR

HT Programming

IRLP

SDRPLAY

Flex Radios

DX Cluster Filtering

Satellite Operation

Operating Aides – DX Atlas, Ionoprobe, VE3SUN DX Monitor, CW Skimmer, etc

If you have knowledge in any of these areas and would like to help or can think of additional subjects of interest, let me know.