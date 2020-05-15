K1USN Radio Club Holds First Zoom Session

“Pi” Pugh, K1RV, writes on the K1USN mailing list:
Tuesday evening we launched our inaugural K1USN Zoom session. It was a great success with 27 check-ins. Future sessions will be announced and we will send out invitations to those who have indicated that they wish to participate.
Drop me a e-mail if you wish to be added to our K1USN Zoom list. Send it to pi.k1rv@gmail.com.
Looking for presentations for upcoming K1USN ZOOM meetings. Already have several planned by Rick – N1DC.
Possible subjects of interest:
- Reverse Beacon Network
- Contesting
- Antennas
- CWOPs and CW Academy
- Propagation
- Station Logging Software – HRD, Logic, others?
- Contest Logging Software – N1MM+, Writelog
- DMR
- HT Programming
- IRLP
- SDRPLAY
- Flex Radios
- DX Cluster Filtering
- Satellite Operation
- Operating Aides – DX Atlas, Ionoprobe, VE3SUN DX Monitor, CW Skimmer, etc
If you have knowledge in any of these areas and would like to help or can think of additional subjects of interest, let me know.