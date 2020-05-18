North Shore Radio Association Meets Online, May 18, 2020

Rick Savage, KB1LYJ, writes on the North Shore RA mailing list:

“We have a Zoom meeting set up for our May meeting. It will be on Monday, May 18th. The link is open at 7:00 if you want any pre-meeting discussions. Please share this information with the members on any and all formats available web page, email, Facebook etc.

Rick Savage is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: NSRA Meeting May 18th

Time: May 18, 2020 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

[Contact kb1lyj at nsradio dot org for Zoom meeting URL] Meeting ID: 851 8789 8833

Password: [Contact kb1lyj at nsradio dot org for password]