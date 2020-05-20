Nashoba Valley ARC Meets Online, May 21, 2020

The Nashoba Valley Amateur Radio Club’s May meeting is tomorrow, Thursday, May 21st at 7:30 PM . This meeting will be conducted via WebEx. Meeting details are below. Thanks to Jim Hein, N8VIM, and Medtronics for the WebEx conference.

This month’s presentation is by the “Science Program Around Communications Engineering with High Achieving Undergraduate Cadres (SPACE HAUC)” from UMASS Lowell. They have an interest including some elements of amateur radio in their project and will speak about this really impressive undertaking.

See their website here:

https://www.uml.edu/research/ locsst/research/spacehauc/

Thanks and 73. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

Bruce, K1BG

978-772-2773 or bruce.blain@charter.net

— Join WebEx meeting (contact K1BG for conference info)