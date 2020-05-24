Nantucket Amateur Radio Association Web Page now on ema.arrl.org

New Affiliated Club Service Offered: Your Club on the Web:

“We understand it’s difficult to recruit and retain a webmaster for your club. In fact, some clubs’ web sites have fallen into disrepair. That’s why we’re excited to offer this new service to ARRL affiliated clubs—a hosted page on the EMA ARRL web site. The address is of the form, https://ema.arrl.org/<Your Club Name>. The pages would be maintained by our webmaster, with input from your club officers.”