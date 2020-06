The North Shore Radio Association will resume in-person volunteer exam sessions beginning this month, according to NSRA VE Coordinator Rick Savage, KB1LYJ.

“NSRA has a new location for our June 27 exam session–the American Legion lower level, 31 Hermon Street, in Winthrop.” Rick adds that reservations will be required, and the number of individuals will be limited to 10 but “multiple times may be used.”

This meeting location will be used for all NSRA exams through the end of the year.